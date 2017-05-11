JOBS
Boardman moving forward with new police chief selection


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Township officials will meet in the coming days to narrow the pool of candidates for police chief.

After wrapping up first-round interviews this week, the board of trustees and other township officials plan to meet in executive session sometime next week to discuss the 11 candidates vying to replace Police Chief Jack Nichols, who is retiring in January.

“We have a lot of very good candidates. The first round was intense, because we spent a good hour with each,” township Administrator Jason Loree said.

Now, Loree will get a short-list of candidates from each of the trustees.

Read more about the process in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

