LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Affleck, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled are donning red noses to help kids as part of TV’s “Red Nose Day Special .”

NBC announced Thursday that those stars will be joined by Julia Roberts, Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard, Yvette Nicole Brown and the cast of TV’s “This is Us” during the fundraising telecast on May 25.

The hourlong special hosted by Chris Hardwick will also feature a sequel to the 2003 film “Love Actually” called “Red Nose Day Actually” that reunites most of the original cast.

The Red Nose Day fundraising effort is a relative newcomer in the U.S. but started in the U.K. more than 30 years ago. The American effort has raised $60 million over the past two years for children’s causes worldwide.