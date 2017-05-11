WARREN

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nick Iarocci said Thursday the relationship between Ashtabula County officials and new Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe “got off to a rocky start,” but he’s going to urge the Ashtabula County commissioners to remain part of a two-county drug-fighting team.

“We have reached a mutual understanding, and we want to move forward now as a team in working together,” Iarocci said following a long meeting of the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force advisory board.

At the meeting, which took place in the Trumbull County commissioners’ meeting room, a majority of the advisory board approved removing longtime TAG commander Jeff Orr and appointing three people to replace him.

Joe Dragovich, chief deputy for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office, was appointed TAG project director; Capt. Tony Villanueva of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office was appointed commander; and Greg Leonard of the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s office was appointed assistant commander.

Orr served as project director and commander, and there was no assistant commander. But Monroe said the two counties encompass 1,000 square miles, and two commanders are needed.

