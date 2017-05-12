JOBS
Ashtabula man arrested in Sharon in abduction of teen


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 11:14 p.m.

Staff Report

Sharon, Pa., police and the Pennsylvania State Police Major Crimes Unit out of Butler, Pa., arrested a suspect at about 1 p.m. today in connection with the abduction of a 13-year-old Ashtabula girl Tuesday.

And, according to The Ashtabula Star Beacon, police there, acting on a tip, found the body of a young female in a field in Saybrook Township believed to be the girl who was abducted Tuesday.

The PSP Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect as John R. Bove, 46, of Ashtabula. The kidnap victim was Kara Zdanczewski of Ashtabula, the Star Beacon reported.

Smith said the suspect is in custody and was to be arraigned today.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

