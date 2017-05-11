YOUNGSTOWN — Police found fentanyl in two homes while serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity.

About 5:45 p.m. at a 829 Cameron Ave. home on the South Side, officers with the vice squad and the Community Police Unit found a bag of fentanyl, a bag of suspected cocaine and two scales.

Arrested there on drug charges was Joshua Ortiz, 24, of Webster Street, and Darien Thompson, 21, who lists the home as his address.

About 4:55 p.m., officers serving a warrant at a 717 Clyde St. home on the North Side, officers serving a warrant there found Jessica Davis, 34, of South Davis Street in Girard, in the back yard. Reports said she threw some plastic bags on the ground before she was arrested.

Reports said police found suspected heroin, fentanyl and suspected cocaine in the bags.

Davis was also arrested on drug charges.