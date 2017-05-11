JOBS
AP Source: WR Josh Gordon’s reinstatement denied by NFL


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 12:17 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been denied reinstatement by the NFL.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced publicly, says Gordon can reapply for reinstatement in the fall.

Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for 10 games in 2014, then for the 2015 season, all for substance abuse violations.

Now 26, Gordon rejoined the Browns last summer, then entered a rehab facility in September.

After leading the NFL in yards receiving in 2013, Gordon barely has played, getting into only five games in 2014.

