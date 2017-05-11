WARREN

Amber L. Finney of Ward Avenue Northwest pleaded no contest Thursday in Warren Municipal Court to engaging in sexual conduct with a dog and was ordered to serve 27 days in jail.

Finney, 33, who already has served 33 days, also received five years’ probation. Among the conditions of probation are that she must not possess any animals.

She also has been ordered to meet with counselors and address substance-abuse issues.

Finney becomes the first person convicted under Warren’s bestiality ordinance, which was approved by city council last June.

The law came about after Salvador Rendon, 61, also of Ward Avenue Northwest, was charged earlier in 2016 with animal cruelty for having sex with his daughter’s boxer dogs.

Finney’s charge resulted from an investigation by the Warren Police Department after it received a complaint Jan. 24 and other complaints indicating that Finney could be seen on an internet video having sex with a dog.

Finney’s internet video showing her having sex with a dog was not her first time getting attention for a sexual situation involving an animal.

