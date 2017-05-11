YOUNGSTOWN

For more than a decade, Gertie Gross and her husband Richard watched as an empty house next to their home on Ivanhoe Avenue decayed into a den for squatters and drug use.

The South Side couple – who had lived in the Lansingville neighborhood for nearly 60 years – didn’t imagine the house would ever be cleaned up, let alone rehabilitated and sold.

Then the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation got involved.



Wednesday night, the Grosses were overjoyed to walk during a YNDC open house through the fully rehabilitated house that had plagued their neighborhood.

“It’s perfect,” Gertie said during a tour of the home. “Unbelievable.”

YNDC crews replaced the roof, windows and furnace and restored many of the home’s original features, including the original kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors.

After nearly 60 days of work, the YNDC had completed its rehabilitation of the 1,580-square-foot property and put the house up for sale, listing it for $45,000.

The house sold in 48 hours.

The Ivanhoe Avenue home is one of 30 houses the YNDC has targeted for rehabilitation and resale throughout the year. So far this year, nearly a dozen rehabilitated homes have been finished and sold by the YNDC.

