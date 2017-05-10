JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Turkey says US arms for Syrian Kurds is 'crisis'


Published: Wed, May 10, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey's defense minister has described a U.S. decision to supply arms to Syrian Kurdish fighters as a "crisis" between the two NATO allies.

Fikri Isik also told private NTV television today Turkey has the power to defend its national interests in Syria, though he did not elaborate.

The United States announced on Tuesday it would arm Syrian Kurdish fighters in a bid to recapture the Islamic State group's stronghold of Raqqa in Syria, despite Turkey's opposition.

Ankara considers the Syrian Kurds as an extension of Kurdish rebels in Turkey that have led a three-decade long insurgency against the authorities.

Isik says it's out of the question for Turkey to support any operation involving the Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes