WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending an invitation to the new president of South Korea.
The White House says Trump spoke with President Moon Jae-in to congratulate him on his election victory and his country's "peaceful, democratic transition of power."
Trump and Moon agreed to continue to work toward strengthening relations between the two countries. The date was not set for a potential visit by Moon.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.