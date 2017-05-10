AUSTINTOWN — A man refusing to cooperate with officers was arrested for possession of drugs this morning, according to a report.

Police stopped a vehicle that pulled into a driveway on Edgehill Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Terry Stewart, 38, of Austintown, a passenger in the vehicle, reportedly stepped out of the car and refused officer's commands to get back in the car claiming that he didn't need to because he was on his own property.

An officer said Stewart was unruly and held on to a wire attached to his house while refusing to cooperate with officers.

At one point, Stewart reportedly told police "I don't have anything on me. You can check."

An officer then searched Stewart, allegedly finding a glass pipe with marijuana residue and a tablet of Lorazepam, an anti-anxiety drug, concealed in a pill bottle.

Stewart was charged with obstructing official business, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.