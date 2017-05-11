YOUNGSTOWN

Congregation Rodef Sholom will celebrate its 150th anniversary Friday evening, highlighting the longevity of its presence and influence in the local Jewish community.

The event begins at 6 p.m. in Handler Hall followed by guest speaker Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, with special guest soloist Neshama Carlebach. Rabbi Jacobs’ sermon is titled “The Future of Reform Judaism: A Vision of Hope.”

“It’s a moment of excitement, not just as a wonderful milestone, but also to use this 150th anniversary as a springboard to reflect on our past, our present and our future,” Rabbi Jacobs said.

Rodef Sholom is a Reform Jewish temple on Elm Street on the city’s North Side. It is led by Rabbi Franklin Muller, who has served 22 years as the congregation’s spiritual leader. He said his time as rabbi has been “challenging but extremely rewarding, never having an idle moment from day one.”

According to the synagogue’s website, the congregation was first founded May 12, 1867, when a group of 15 men met and created a set of guidelines and bylaws, dividing themselves into three groups. A week later, they regrouped and adopted a name for the new congregation: Rodef Sholom, meaning “Pursuers of Peace.”

