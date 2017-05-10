JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Review says Ohio officer’s kick ’unreasonable’ use of force


Published: Wed, May 10, 2017 @ 1:49 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A police investigation says an officer used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training when subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The Columbus Division of Police announced the finding today in the case of an April 8 arrest that followed an investigation into reports of a man with a gun.

A video taken that day shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him, when a second officer arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

Police have said the officer, identified as Zachary Rosen, self-reported his action under standard police procedure for when force is used.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes