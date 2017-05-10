CAMPBELL — An elderly man whose home caught fire is OK, thanks to help from a neighbor.

Campbell fire officials said they responded to a call of a structure fire on Hamrock Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a neighbor had helped the homeowner get out of the house and was using a gardening hose to fight the fire.

The damage to the home is estimated at $45,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.