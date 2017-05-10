YOUNGSTOWN — An East Philadelphia Avenue man being booked into the Mahoning County jail on a warrant after reports said he told corrections officers he had drugs in his buttocks.

Jesse Stewart, 18, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and a warrant for driving under suspension.

Reports said Stewart was pulled over about 7:05 p.m. in the 200 block of East Judson Avenue on the South Side for not having a license plate sticker. Reports said a records check found he had the warrant and he was taken into custody.

At the jail, Stewart told corrections officers where he had hidden the drugs, reports said. Reports said Stewart had five bags of suspected cocaine, five pills and a bag of suspected marijuana.