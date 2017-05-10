PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania jury has acquitted a man of homicide charges in the shooting deaths of two people inside his apartment near Pittsburgh.

Jurors in Allegheny County deliberated Monday and Tuesday and then for about three hours today before acquitting 31-year-old Joshua Huber in the April 2016 deaths of 22-year-old Melissa Zuk and 30-year-old Derek Schindler.

Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder conviction in the shootings in Etna, which followed an argument over $40 as the three were drinking and smoking marijuana. A neighbor held Huber at gunpoint until police arrived.

Defense attorney Michael Waltman told jurors his client defended himself after he was attacked and it was “two against one.” He said his client was beaten and called 911 after the shootings, making no attempt to flee.