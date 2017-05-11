YOUNGSTOWN

A 46-year-old Boardman man has pleaded guilty as charged to felonious assault in an Aug. 28, 2015, attack on a 45-year-old Boardman woman, who said he inflicted permanent injury to her right hand and threatened to kill her.

Thomas P. Ferrara, of Huntington Drive, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony Tuesday before Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, who will sentence him at 10:30 a.m. July 12.

Although the law allows a sentence up to eight years in prison and a fine up to $15,000 for this offense, the prosecution is recommending five years’ probation for Ferrara and that he be required to pay $25,000 in restitution to the victim in full for her medical bills before he is sentenced.

In a separate civil lawsuit, which is pending, the victim said Ferrara had marketed himself on a Christian dating site “as a good and peaceful person,” but he attacked her at her residence after she told him their dating relationship was over.

