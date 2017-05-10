YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Water Department experienced a water pressure problem after a contractor hit a major distribution waterline today. This failure affected customers on the West Side of Youngstown and east side of Austintown.
Because of the low water pressure that resulted, the water department is recommending customers in the affected area boil water used for drinking and cooking. A roiling boil for one minute is adequate.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.