BOARDMAN

Cruella de Vil, wrapped in her signature fur coat, walked the hallways of Market Street Elementary.

Harry Potter, complete with glasses and a wand, led a group of students into the library.

A dinosaur sat at attention, ready to listen to a story.

The characters were at the school Wednesday as part of the district’s Right to Read program. Throughout the week, students at all four elementary schools are participating in daily themes and learning about the importance of reading.

Wednesday’s theme was “Be a Real Character.” Students were asked to bring in their favorite book or dress up as their favorite book character.

The week’s events aim “to encourage kids to read more, and influence the level of reading,” said Julie Kamenitsa, reading specialist at Market Street Elementary. “It’s like anything: The more you do it, the better you become.”

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.