Boardman police arrest man on several drug charges


Published: Wed, May 10, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

BOARDMAN — After serving a search warrant at a Market Street address, township police arrested a man on numerous drug charges. 

Edgar Day, 66, whose listed address is at the Market Street Traveler's Inn where the search occurred, was arrested Tuesday on charges of trafficking in drugs, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.

Police also cited him for marijuana possession. He is scheduled to appear Thursday for arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court. 

The search, conducted by the department's Narcotics Enforcement Unit, occurred about 12:30 p.m. Police reported finding a digital scale, $29 in cash, rolling papers, suspected loose marijuana on a treadmill, Viagra pills, 11 unmarked pills, plastic bags, and a diabetes medication.

Day reportedly told police, "C'mon, it's just for some weed. You know it helps people though, but I know it's against the law."

A woman at the scene, Claudette Moore, 46, of Youngstown, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Campbell Municipal Court. 

