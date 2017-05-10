AUSTINTOWN — A Baltimore woman who is accused of leaving the scene of an accident was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Tuesday evening.

According to reports, police stopped Nancy Hary, 45, on Idaho Road after receiving a call she had struck a vehicle and left the scene at the Hillbrook Apartments on South Raccoon Road.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol and said Hary appeared confused but admitted to leaving the scene of the accident. Officers also reported seeing a 12-pack of beer on the passenger-side floor of Hary's vehicle and an open can of beer in her center console.

She told police she had three beers since 2 p.m. The stop occurred about 6:30 p.m. Only three cans of the 12 pack remained unopened, police said.

Hary failed a field-sobriety test and refused to take a breath-analysis test. She is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and hit-skip accident on private property. She was also cited for having an open container of alcohol.