POLAND

Poland, Canfield and Austintown townships became the latest townships in Mahoning County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com, making their financial records more transparent and available to residents via the internet.

In December 2014, Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel launched the website, which recently earned Ohio the top government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

The Ohio Treasurer’s office was joined in Wednesday’s announcement by Poland Township Fiscal Officer Paul Canter and Poland Township Trustees Joanne Wollet, Robert Lidle and Eric Ungaro; Canfield Township Fiscal Officer Carmen Heasley, and Austintown Township Trustee Rick Stauffer.