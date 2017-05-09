POLAND

Retired Trust Atty. James H. Sisek was presented Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley’s Champions for our Valley’s Children award Tuesday by William Considine, Akron Children’s Hospital’s president and chief executive officer.

Considine, head of Akron Children’s for 38 years, praised Sisek, of Poland, for his generosity and advocacy for the hospital.

“The award is pretty awesome,” said Sisek, who founded Butler-Wick Trust Co. 20 years ago with zero assets, said the firm has grown to $1.3 billion in assets. Sisek retired as its president, CEO and chairman of the board.

“My involvement with Akron Children’s is easy. I get to give away other people’s money through my clients” philanthropy,” he said with a laugh.

But his passion for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley is no joke.

“If my twin grandsons in Texas became seriously ill I would put them on a jet and bring them to Akron Children’s,” he said.

The hospital has a world-class staff that is so compassionate and kind to the children and their parents, and Bill Considine and Sharon Hrina, vice president of ACHMV, set the tone, Sisek said.

