Public library authorizes its board president to begin search for new director


Published: Tue, May 9, 2017 @ 1:07 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County board of trustees today authorized David Ritchie, its president, to establish a search committee to find a new executive director.

Ritchie will determine who will be on the committee. The library has advertised for candidates for the job. Heidi M. Daniel, the current executive director, is leaving July 21 to run the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore.

