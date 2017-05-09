JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pa. cops: Woman entered wrong house, bed after night of drinking


Published: Tue, May 9, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who decided to walk rather than drive after a night drinking ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed.

Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel tells The Tribune-Review the woman had been at a bar Friday night and decided to walk to a relative’s house.

She ended up at a stranger’s house, however, where she failed to enter through a window, but left her purse behind. She then tried and succeeded to climb through the window of a nearby home.

Weitzel says the home’s owner noticed the window open, became alarmed and called police.

Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.

She’s charged with burglary for breaking into a house when someone was home and trespassing charges.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes