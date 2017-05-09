WARREN

The new Parkman Landing apartments on Parkman Road Northwest next to the Trumbull Plaza are “a gateway to our community,” said Don Emerson, executive director of Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority.

The 60-unit, $10.8 million complex opened Tuesday during a ceremony in the front parking lot. Visitors were able to tour the facility afterward, including the three-story entrance area.

Mayor Doug Franklin agreed with Emerson that the multi-colored building easily visible from Parkman Road is a prominent new West Side landmark.

It’s also part of the “the largest improvement on this side of town in probably 40 years,” Franklin said.

In addition to the apartments, Parkman Road has undergone $13.5 million of improvements to the road and a bridge in the past five years.

Another $3.5 million is being invested in a new dialysis center being built by Fresenius Medical Care on Enterprise Drive Northwest. It all ads up to about $30 million.

