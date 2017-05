BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, DONTRE NATHANIEL 12/15/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



BROWN, DAVID E 1/17/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Disorderly Conduct



CROCKETT, KEITH JR 10/30/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



CULVER, ANDREW 12/14/1989 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Theft



DAVIS, ALPHONSO V 2/19/1974 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Domestic Violence



DUNLAPE, NORMAN H 3/22/1966 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Disorderly Conduct



KYLE, SHEMARR RISCHAUN 6/19/1997 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

MELNEK, DANIELLE M 3/18/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

PAVLIK, MICHAEL A JR 7/8/1976 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents



SCHMITT, JAMIE S 12/17/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SCHULTZ, MICHAEL 10/18/1982 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



SECRE, JUSTIN D 8/23/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence



SELLEY, NATHAN L 9/1/1987 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



SLICK, DAVID 4/22/1953 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

TORRES, JAIME R 7/13/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault



WARE, REGINALD J JR 2/13/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



WEAVER, TREVOR DWIGHT 11/25/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Burglary



WHITE, JAYME R 4/5/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Conveyance of Weapons

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, CADE DAVID 1/6/1996 5/8/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BIANCONI, MELISSA MARIE 3/31/1991 5/5/2017 TIME SERVED



CAPPITTE, ROSEANNE 9/22/1981 4/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



COSTICK, AMANDA JANE 2/19/1981 5/2/2017 TIME SERVED



HUNTER, JERMAINE C 8/21/1990 5/7/2017 BONDED OUT



KERNS, MICHAEL TRENTER JR 3/14/1980 5/5/2017 BONDED OUT



LOGAN, NICOLE MARY 8/21/1980 2/8/2017 TIME SERVED

MELE, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER 5/20/1987 4/5/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOORE, ARMONY 12/5/1998 5/8/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



POWELL, SAGE A 11/20/1994 4/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PREST, WILLIAM G 11/20/1965 5/6/2017 BONDED OUT

REESE, CLARENCIA 12/26/1972 5/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SMITH, LAMARCUS L 12/23/1982 5/3/2017 BONDED OUT



STANLEY, ERIC RYAN 9/26/1981 4/28/2017 TIME SERVED



TAYLOR, JESSICA I 6/30/1982 5/7/2017 BONDED OUT

TAYLOR, LADONNA M 12/18/1985 5/9/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



THOMAS, EDWARD JERMAINE 2/12/1984 5/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WAGNER, GEORGENE LYNN 6/27/1970 5/5/2017 TIME SERVED



WARD, FELICIA A 4/25/1992 8/29/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



WILDER, MONIQUE N 11/20/1989 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, EBONI M 9/28/1986 3/28/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WITZEMAN, ALAN RICHARD 4/26/1994 5/5/2017 TIME SERVED



WOLFE, KRYSTAL N 2/9/1989 5/7/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



YOUNG, ALDEN G 3/10/1992 2/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY