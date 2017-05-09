JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Democrats balk as GOP’s Mandel skips hearing on TV spots


Published: Tue, May 9, 2017 @ 5:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel failed to show at a hearing discussing his handling of nearly $2 million earmarked for taxpayer-funded public service announcements.

A deputy represented the Republican before an Ohio Senate committee today.

Mandel’s office used its budget for promoting STABLE, a new investment program for families with special-needs children, in increments just under $50,000, avoiding public discussion. Mandel, a U.S. Senate candidate, was featured in the ads alongside Ohio State’s football coach Urban Meyer and a STABLE account holder.

A House amendment to the state budget bill requires Controlling Board approval for advertising that, in total, exceeds $50,000.

Mandel’s office says the spending was legal but he has “no problem with” the amendment.

Senate Democrats wrote to Mandel today formally requesting his presence before the committee.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes