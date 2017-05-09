YOUNGSTOWN — The dedication of the Youngstown State University Foundation Heritage Park and Wall will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday on campus on Elm Street, just north of Kilcawley Center.

President Jim Tressel and other past recipients of the Heritage Award – YSU's greatest honor for retired faculty and staff - will dedicate the Heritage Wall, designed to recognize all Heritage Award honorees.

The dedication takes place before the annual YSU Staff Awards Dinner in Kilcawley.