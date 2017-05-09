BOARDMAN

Township trustees reduced the speed limit on Beech Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 25 mph.

The officials recently received a petition from 17 of the 20 neighborhood residents who complained of the speeding on the street at the April trustee meeting.

Les Briones, a Beech Avenue resident who started the petition, said Monday the speeding has been a problem since last year after the trustees lowered the speed limit on Maple Avenue.

After concerned residents brought the petition to the trustees, the speed limit was lowered. Beech Avenue residents said drivers started using their street as a shortcut instead to travel in between Southern Boulevard and South Avenue. Briones said he was satisfied with the actions the trustees took.

“I’m very happy. Maybe it’ll get them going 35 instead of 55 now,” he said. “There’s no call for it."

