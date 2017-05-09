BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a man on a charge of inducing panic for a recent drug overdose.

Robert Rosenberg, 22, of Market Street, was arrested Friday on a warrant for the misdemeanor offense, according to a police report.

The charge stems from an April 19 incident in which police were dispatched to the parking lot of a Southern Boulevard business for a reported overdose.

There, they found Rosenberg lying in the parking lot. He was “unresponsive, breathing shallow, and had a racing heartbeat,” police reported.

After being treated by fire department personnel and paramedics, Rosenberg reportedly admitted to police he used heroin and had just shot up two bags of the drug.

Police did not find contraband at the scene.

The Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union recently called on police agencies to stop charging overdose victims with crimes such as inducing panic.

