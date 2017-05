LIBERTY — Business Networking International Valley Referrals will have an open house from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hampton Inn, 4400 Belmont Ave.

At this event, guests can learn the ins and outs of BNI, meet business owners, and network in a fun and inviting environment.

RSVP is not required, but recommended. Call Cassie Stroup at 330-219-9321.