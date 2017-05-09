BAZETTA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road rage incident Monday night on state Route 82/Route 5 near the Larchmont Avenue exit that resulted in a pickup truck and SUV colliding.

There were no injuries attributed to the crash.

A person from the pickup truck called 911 to report the accident and said she was trying to take her son to the hospital at the time of the crash because the child received a head injury at home. He was the only person taken to the hospital from the accident.

The patrol said the two vehicles were traveling eastbound and crashed about 8:56 p.m., sending a Saturn Vue into the median. The Saturn hit the dividing cable barrier and overturned in the road, ending up on its side. Inside the Saturn were its driver, a man, 21, from Warren and two passengers, according to a patrol news release.

The driver of the Saturn told a 911 operator he has sore ribs, “but everybody’s up and walking.”

The driver said the pickup was “driving dangerously to begin with, was trying to hit us getting onto the highway.”

Inside the Ford F-150 pickup were its driver, a 26-year-old man from Warren and three passengers, including the child, the highway patrol said.

Bazetta Township police and fire assisted with the accident, which caused Route 82, also known as the Route 5 Bypass, to be closed for about 90 minutes while crews cleared the roadway.

The Saturn was severely damaged; the Ford had disabling damage, the patrol said. No charges had been filed as of today, but the investigation continues, the patrol said.