AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course brought in $9.68 million in video lottery terminal revenue during the month of April.

April 2017’s revenue compares with $8.97 million made in April 2016.

In April 2017, the Austintown racino had an average of 985 video lottery terminals or slot machines compared with 940 slot machines the racino had in April 2016, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The state’s seven racinos brought in a total of $82.75 million with an average of 10,956 slot machines, which compares with $78.96 million with an average of 10,769 slot machines.

The state’s four casinos brought in $71.49 million in April 2017, compared with $73.52 million made last year, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.