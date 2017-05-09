YOUNGSTOWN — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining is pleased to welcome EOS North America as the newest Platinum Member of America Makes.

“We are excited to welcome EOS North America to the America Makes community,” said Rob Gorham, executive director, America Makes. “America Makes has a diverse and growing membership made up of small and large companies, academia, and nonprofits. As a leading additive manufacturing technology provider, EOS North America adds to this diversity with a history of expertise and legacy of innovation. We are pleased they have chosen to join us in our mission to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in the U.S.”

As a public-private partnership with member organizations from industry, academia, government, and workforce development resources, America Makes offers three levels of membership – Platinum, Gold, and Silver. Each membership tier features invaluable benefits.