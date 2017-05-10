YOUNGSTOWN

City council will hear Monday from five groups, including three local ones, that want to grow medical marijuana in Youngstown.

Each organization will be given 15 to 20 minutes with council members asking questions if they choose at the conclusion of each presentation.

City council doesn’t have to take any action and the meeting is educational in nature, said Rebecca Gerson, deputy law director.

The state is limiting permits to 24 growers statewide under a medical marijuana law signed by Gov. John Kasich in June 2016. The law permits 12 Level 1 growers for up to 25,000 square feet of growing space with a potential expansion up to 75,000 square feet, and 12 Level 2 growers to cultivate up to 3,000 square feet.

Read Wednesday's Vindicator or Vindy.com for the list of the groups.