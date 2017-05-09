WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States needs to do more to respond to Russia's meddling in last year's election.

That's the opinion of former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who testified today before a Senate subcommittee.

Yates says the U.S. needs to do more to harden election systems and inform Americans about disinformation campaigns disguised as regular news reports. She also says it wouldn't hurt for the U.S. to prosecute some individuals for their roles in the interference in last year's election.

Clapper favors making U.S. election systems part of the nation's critical infrastructure, although he notes many states have pushed back against the idea because they fear federal intervention in the electoral process.

Clapper also says the U.S. has to do more to counter propaganda.