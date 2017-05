WARREN — Two men robbed cash and a box of cigars from Circle K, 4021 Parkman Road NW at 2:40 a.m. today.

Two employees said they had gone to a building behind the store to collect supplies when two men approached them with scarves over their faces, one of them holding a gun, and followed them back to the building.

Inside the store, they got cash from the register and the cigars and fled on foot.