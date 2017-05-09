JOBS
Trump calls Russia probe 'a total hoax'


Published: Mon, May 8, 2017 @ 7:52 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling investigations into his campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling a "taxpayer funded charade" and a "total hoax."

Trump is weighing in on Twitter after a congressional hearing on Russian interference.

The president says former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, one of the officials who testified today, "said nothing but old news!"

Yates testified about her attempts to warn the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn could be blackmailed by Russia because he misled top officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn was forced to resign after Yates' warning became public.

