GIRARD

City council is expected to approve a sewage rate increase during its next regular meeting, May 22.

Council gave the rate hike the second of three readings on Monday.

Effective July 1, the rate would be $7.52 per 1,000 gallons rather than $7.02.

Girard Mayor James Melfi said the increase is necessary because of unfunded mandates from the Environmental Protection Agency for facility upgrades.

“Unfortunately, this is out of my control,” Melfi said. “It’s out of city council’s control.”

Additionally, council okayed the hire of up to six seasonal workers. The summer workers will earn $8.15 hourly, Ohio’s minimum wage, without hospitalization benefits.

In other business, representatives from a development company once again gave a presentation to city council, requesting a series of zoning changes for a Dollar General. The company wants to replace a Dollar General on Churchill Road with a new, larger Dollar General across the street. Council voted in December to deny the requested zoning changes. Council members will vote again on the changes after completion of a study on how the store would affect traffic.