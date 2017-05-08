JOBS
Send The Vindicator your Memorial Day events


Published: Mon, May 8, 2017 @ 1:56 p.m.

The Vindicator will list local parades and events celebrating Memorial Day, which this year is May 29. Send the day, time and place of each event to: Memorial Day Events, c/o The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, Ohio 44501-0780.

The information also can be faxed to 330-747-6712, Attn: Memorial Day Events, or by email to news@vindy.com. Put Memorial Day Events in the subject line.

The deadline to submit the information is May 22.

