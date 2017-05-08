COLUMBUS (AP) — A battle for the women’s vote looks to be on in Ohio.

As Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley joined the race for governor Monday and with Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor expected to join the contest, the battleground state could see a record number of female candidates on next year’s ballot for Ohio’s highest state office.

The phenomenon comes a year after Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party presidential nominee and as well-attended marches focused on women’s issues have taken place across the U.S.

Whaley, 41, says she wants to bring back jobs that pay enough to raise a family, take on the state’s opioid addiction crisis and represent those who have become invisible to politicians in Columbus.

She joins former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich in the Democratic primary, along with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.

Taylor, a former state auditor, and Attorney General Mike DeWine are widely expected to seek the Republican gubernatorial nomination. They would join a field that now includes U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci and Secretary of State Jon Husted. Husted joined the race Sunday and has embarked on a cross-state announcement tour this week.

Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, said Clinton’s Democratic campaign last year “certainly gave women a sense of what is possible.” Another contributing factor, he said, is the increasingly more diverse U.S. political class, positioning more women with the experience to seek the highest offices.

Throughout history, fewer than four dozen females have served or are serving as state governors. But it’s become increasingly common for women to be elected to the office in recent decades.