YOUNGSTOWN — A city man wanted on a warrant from Liberty police was taken into custody Monday morning after reports said he flagged down police responding to a heroin overdose on Market Street.

Patrick Altier, 28, was turned over to Liberty police about 12:55 a.m. after reports said officers checked his record and found the warrant from Liberty for drug paraphernalia.

He is currently in the Trumbull County jail.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Market Street after receiving a call from a man about a woman overdosing, reports said.

Reports said Altier flagged down police who were responding and told them he had the warrant but he did not think Liberty police wanted him, reports said.

However, once police checked the warrant they found that Altier was wanted on the warrant and he was taken into custody. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.