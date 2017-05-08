AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a man they said was caused a disturbance Saturday at the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

According to a police report, Nicholas Pisano, 60, of Canfield, was reportedly intoxicated and approaching other patrons when he was asked by a security guard to leave about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Pisano refused to leave.

Police said Pisano had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was slurring and stuttering as he talked.

Pisano continued to insult the security guard. He did not comply with commands to calm down or to stop cursing, according to the report.



Police said Pisano made a threatening movement toward an officer, at which time he was pressed against the wall and handcuffed. Pisano sustained a small cut to his forehead while being restrained. Police charged him with disorderly conduct.