KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison today for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property.

Under the sentence, Michael Jones, 46, won't be eligible for parole for at least 25 years. He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Adrian Jones.

Michael Jones turned his chair away from Adrian's grandmother, mother and older sister, never making eye contact as they addressed the judge. They excoriated him during the sentencing hearing for a slaying authorities described as horrific, even haunting.

"You do not deserve a second chance," Keiona Doctor, the late boy's 21-year-old sister, told Michael Jones, who declined the judge's offer to make a statement. "You do not deserve sunlight as a free man."

The judge ordered Jones to spend the rest of his life on parole if he is ever released from prison. His attorney did not object in court to the life sentence prosecutors sought.

The boy's stepmother, 31-year-old Heather Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charge in November and is serving a life sentence. She insisted she felt helpless to protect Adrian and herself from her abusive husband, but investigators said she also abused the boy, drawing an additional five years and eight months in prison for that.

Adrian died in September or October 2015, but his death wasn't reported to authorities. His remains were found that November on the family's Kansas City, Kan., rental property after officers learned the boy was missing while they were responding to a report that Michael Jones had attacked his wife at their home.