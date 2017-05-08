WARREN — A tentative plea agreement has been reached in the Bresha Meadows case that might allow her to leave juvenile detention on May 22 and begin a nine month treatment program to resolve her case.

Attorney Ian Friedman, who represents Bresha, announced the tentative resolution to the case following an hour-long in-chambers meeting of the attorneys this morning.

Bresha is charged with aggravated murder in the July 28 death of her father. Her May 22 trial date will now be a hearing date to finalize the agreement, Friedman said.