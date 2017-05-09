BOSTON (AP) — The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn today when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said police shot a suspect after he opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley had a news conference to correct details of the investigation. In addition to saying the suspect did not fire at police, Conley also clarified earlier statements by Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, who said he believed the doctors knew their assailant.

Bampumim Teixeira was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Lina Bolanos, two anesthesiologists who planned to marry.

Teixeira received three gunshot wounds after police confronted him in the condo Friday night. Police initially said officers opened fire on Teixeira after he shot at them while they were responding to a report of a gunman in the apartment

During Teixeira's hospital arraignment this afternoon, prosecutor John Pappas described that same scenario. But late today, Conley said Teixeira did not shoot at police.

Conley said police were sent to the building after Field, in his final moments of life, texted a friend to report "a gunman in the house."

He said police entered the apartment and were confronted by Teixeira. He said police – in the darkened apartment – believed Teixeira either pointed or fired a gun at them. Authorities now believe one officer responded by firing his weapon, then other officers also fired their guns.

Conley said police found a BB gun or a "replica gun" inside a backpack in the apartment.

"We are simply informing the public to correct the record," Conley said.