AUSTINTOWN — Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place Sunday at a McDonald's restaurant

The 16-year-old victim told police he left the McDonald's at 1609 S. Raccoon Road about 1:30 p.m. and saw a man riding the victim's bike. Two other men approached the victim and one grabbed his arm while the other pulled out a small handgun, the victim told police.

The man with the gun reportedly told him if he gave them all his money, he would get his bike back. The victim told police he handed them $22 and they fled on foot, leaving the bike.