AUSTINTOWN

The township will be having an auction to sell property, including five vehicles that have been seized by police.

At Monday’s township trustees meeting, the auction was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 17. Items will be available for inspection at 9 a.m.

The property valued in excess of $2,500 includes a Dodge Magnum and a Chevrolet Corvette. There will also be items valued at below $2,500.

The trustees also scheduled the final public hearing regarding the Lidl grocery store potentially coming to Mahoning Avenue for 6 p.m. on May 22. The property needs to be rezoned to allow for the development.

Trustee Chairman Rick Stauffer addressed concerns that Mahoning Avenue may become oversaturated with grocery stores. He said he’s talked to managers at both the Walmart and Aldi on Mahoning and they are excited by the potential addition of Meijer and Lidl supermarkets.

“Actually, I think this is a really great thing,” Stauffer said.