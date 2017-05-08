— WARREN

The Rev. Vincent Peterson tearfully recalled when, at age 13 after having returned home from playing in a football game, he found a disturbing note in his mother’s bedroom.

A short time later, he learned she had been admitted to the hospital.

“I came home and saw my mom’s purse with a letter that said, ‘Take care of my three boys. … I can’t take it anymore,’” remembered the Rev. Mr. Peterson, pastor of Providence Baptist Church in Akron.

He was among those who offered testimonials related to and information on identifying warning signs and symptoms of suicide during this afternoon’s Pastors Community Forum at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW.

Hosting the two-hour faith-based panel discussion was Vienna-based Teen Straight Talk, a 28-year-old Christian-oriented organization dedicated to equipping young people with spiritual values and morals.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.